American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 127,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

