American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.14.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

