American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Increased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $147.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.