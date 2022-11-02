American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) PT Raised to $149.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

