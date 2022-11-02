American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.16. 1,519,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,557. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works by 115.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

