American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.72-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

AWK stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,577. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

