Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Reduced by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.