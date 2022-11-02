AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.61-$5.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.61-5.63 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AME traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.40.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after buying an additional 373,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,305,000 after buying an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

