AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.68. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.