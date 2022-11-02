Amkor Technology, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amkor Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMKR opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

