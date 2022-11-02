Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 156.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.