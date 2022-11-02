Ampleforth Achieves Market Cap of $51.14 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00005434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $51.14 million and $1.21 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars.

