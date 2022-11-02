AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Trading Down 4.3%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 9,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 102,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

AmpliTech Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmpliTech Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AmpliTech Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

