Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 8.5%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) shares fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.95. 6,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 343,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.
Amplitude Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,108 shares of company stock valued at $493,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
