Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $19.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.56. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Shares of COF opened at $106.81 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,810. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.