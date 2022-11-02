Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $52.40

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.