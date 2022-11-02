Analyzing MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

MFA Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $362.30 million 2.78 $328.87 million ($0.52) -19.06 Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 10.52 $85.58 million $1.21 21.28

This table compares MFA Financial and Four Corners Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. MFA Financial pays out -338.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 109.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -1.61% 4.03% 1.05% Four Corners Property Trust 44.68% 10.01% 4.92%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats MFA Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

