Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.80

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 80763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

