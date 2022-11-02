Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $283.69 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $283.69 million and $37.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.14 or 0.99980437 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007694 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039131 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00043231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02933893 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $41,523,091.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.