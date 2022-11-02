Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Hits $1,592.51

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,592.51 or 0.07731236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $46.71 million and approximately $1,725.00 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

