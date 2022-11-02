API3 (API3) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.75 Million

API3 (API3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00008688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $110.53 million and $9.75 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

