Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $919,477.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $919,477.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00087446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006822 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

