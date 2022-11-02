Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.08. 22,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,346,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.