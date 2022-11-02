Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Apple has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

