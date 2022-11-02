Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.72. 264,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,090. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

