Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.47

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.47 and last traded at $125.12, with a volume of 255279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.72.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

