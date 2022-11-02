ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading 5% Higher

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products.
