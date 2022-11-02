Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Purchases $35,200.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 9,128,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 34,906,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,913,000 after purchasing an additional 112,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after buying an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,768,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

