Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. 58,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

