Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arconic Trading Up 0.6 %

Arconic stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Arconic by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 80.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

