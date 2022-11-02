Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

