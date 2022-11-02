Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,548,919. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 20.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

