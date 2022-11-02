Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $75.26. 419,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,269. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

