Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.45 and traded as low as C$9.50. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 160,811 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AX.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.42.

Insider Activity

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In related news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,332,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,640,421.25. Insiders have purchased 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $78,121 over the last ninety days.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

