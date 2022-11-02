AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Up 4%

Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.