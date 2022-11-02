Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Position Boosted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.52% of Associated Banc worth $69,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 15.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Associated Banc by 13.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 41,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,121. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

