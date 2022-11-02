AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £130 ($157.08) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £110.14 ($133.08).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 176 ($2.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching £105.22 ($127.14). 1,120,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,901. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is £104.58. The company has a market cap of £163.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.95. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a twelve month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

