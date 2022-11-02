ATB Capital Boosts International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$18.50

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Trading Up 3.2 %

International Petroleum stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.95. The company had a trading volume of 95,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,521. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.79.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.