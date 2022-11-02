ATI (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down to $31.09

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $28.11. ATI shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 12,771 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI Stock Down 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $469,490. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 6.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ATI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ATI by 1,460.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

