Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Atrion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

ATRI opened at $595.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.00. Atrion has a 1 year low of $542.10 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

