AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,043,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

