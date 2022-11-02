Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.39

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 101135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Aurania Resources Stock Up 12.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$23.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63.
Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aurania Resources
Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.