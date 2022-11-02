Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Autodesk stock opened at $214.05 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

