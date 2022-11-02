Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $264.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 70,093 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

