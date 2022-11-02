Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

ADP stock opened at $243.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

