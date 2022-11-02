AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,558.54

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,558.54 and last traded at $2,556.20, with a volume of 4597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,543.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,226.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,150.17.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

