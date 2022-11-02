Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 2.21% of Avalara worth $136,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Avalara by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Price Performance

NYSE:AVLR remained flat at $93.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

