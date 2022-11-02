Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 70,536 First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 681,365 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306,586 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth $8,257,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,559,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

