Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $139.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

