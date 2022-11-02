Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,264,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $341,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 488.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

